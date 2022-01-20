UPDATED: Remains found near creek in Yoder

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after human remains were found in southern Allen County yesterday.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 15000 block of Harber Road in Yoder, south of the intersection with Hamilton Road, just before 3pm Wednesday after someone found a body while he was cutting down some nearby trees.

The remains were found near a creek, prompting police to also notify the Department of Natural Resources, and it’s believed they had been there for “a decent amount of time.”

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Thomas David Kiester, 59 of Fort Wayne. His cause and manner of death are pending.

The incident is still under investigation.