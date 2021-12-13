UPDATED: Two New Haven officers stabbed during arrest

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Two New Haven Police officers are recovering after they were stabbed by a man Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Lopshire Drive at 9:12 a.m. on a report of an 18-year-old man making suicidal threats. Officers were told that Brandon M. Gardner left his home on a bicycle and found him near the intersection of Green Road and Moeller Road.

Police say they yelled for Gardner to stop, but he fled on foot into the woods. Officers say he tried unsuccessfully to get into several homes during the chase before running through the front door of a home and out the back door.

Officers found Gardner and continued the foot chase to a fenced in backyard in the 1500 block of Macgregor Drive. Police say he lunged at an officer as he opened the fence and stabbed the officer in the lower body. Another officer arrived and tried to arrest Gardner, but he too was stabbed in the lower body. Other officers were able to take him into custody.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Both officers have since been released as of Monday afternoon.

Gardner was taken to a local hospital with a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being transported to the Allen County Jail.

He is facing charges of two counts of battery, two counts of criminal recklessness, three counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of residential entry and one count of criminal mischief.