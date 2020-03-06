UPDATED: One person killed in an industrial accident on Fort Wayne’s South side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person has been killed in an industrial accident at Custom Maintenance Solutions.

Police received a call just before 4:00 P.M. of a person injured at the facility in the 2500 block of Wayne Trace. When officers arrived they found that one person was dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Daniel Scott Lee, 32 of Fort Wayne. The report found he was crushed to death and ruled his manner of death an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.