UPDATED: One person dead after fire in Monroeville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one person has died as the result of a fire early Sunday morning in Monroeville.

Firefighters were called to the area near the 14400 block of SR 101 shortly before 4:30 a.m. At the scene, it was unknown if all people were accounted for, but several had been taken to the hospital.

Sunday afternoon, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 6-year-old Rory McBride. His cause of death was due to thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.