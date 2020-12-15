UPDATED: One killed, two injured in Kosciusko County stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person has now died and two others were injured after a stabbing near Warsaw Tuesday morning.

The victim’s name along with their cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

One victim remains hospitalized, while the other has been released.

EARLIER: Three people were injured after a woman allegedly stabbed them Tuesday morning in Wayne Township.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple stabbing victims at a home on Westside Drive at just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three victims and gathered information on a possible suspect. An Indiana State Police helicopter was called to assist in the search.

Vickie Wooldridge, 44 of Warsaw, was found southwest of the scene and taken into custody at noon.

No further information on the victims’ injuries has been released.