UPDATED: One killed in Meyer Road crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner says a woman has died following a fatal crash on Tuesday.

Ollie Denise Lyons, 23 of Fort Wayne, died on Feb. 4 following a crash in the 2200 block of Meyer Road on Feb. 2. She was a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injures due to a pedestrian vs. a motor vehicle crash, and her manner of death was ruled an accident. This marks the 8th traffic fatality in Allen County in 2021.

The crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: A crash between a pickup truck and a pedestrian forced police to close part of Meyer Rd. this morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Meyer Rd. at 6:35am on a report of a truck hitting a pedestrian. Witnesses told police four people were walking southbound in the curb lane of travel when two of them were hit by a southbound truck.

One was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the incident are adults. The driver of the truck remained at the scene to speak with police.

The 2300 block of Meyer will be closed for “the next few hours,” according to a statement from the FWPD received at 8:40am today.

No further details were released.