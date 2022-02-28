UPDATED: One dead, two injured in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting late Saturday night on the city’s near southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police officers were called to the 2200 block of Oliver Street at 11:50 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Officers learned on the way to the scene that multiple people had been shot.

Once on the scene, police found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Lashawndra Denise McDowell, 40 of Lima, Ohio. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound of the torso, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Officers also found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Another man was taken to a nearby hospital via a private vehicle.

Police say one of the men is in serious condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Initial information reveals there was a gathering at a building near the area when a fight broke out and gunfire erupted. It is unclear what led to the fight or shots being fired. Police say there were dozens of people on scene who left before officers could speak with them. Offices are asking for there help for more information.

There are currently no suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.