UPDATED: One dead, one arrested in downtown Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after a crash Sunday night left one woman dead.

Fort Wayne Police were called Sunday night to the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Blvd. on a report of a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon their initial arrival around 7:35 P.M., witnesses at the scene indicated that a vehicle had struck a tree. Further investigation revealed that an adult female that was the vehicle’s pilot was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later transported to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Preliminary information indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on Clinton Street and left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason. After leaving the roadway the vehicle struck a tree and a utility pole.

Police say the suspect involved in that crash, Samuel L. Clemons, 37 of Fort Wayne, was believed to be the potential barricaded person at 500 Madison Street that necessitated a call-out later that night. Clemons was not found at that residence. He turned himself in to police early this morning.

Clemons is facing preliminary charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or use the free “P3 Tips” app.