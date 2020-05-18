UPDATED: One dead after early-morning shooting, crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police say a man is dead after a vehicle slammed into an apartment building early this morning.

Police were called to the Woodview Manor Apartments at about 3:40am to find the driver still in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Nobody in the building was hurt.

Witnesses told police a passenger who had been in the car with the victim jumped out and fled after the crash. Anshious Aron, 18, called dispatch around 4am saying he was involved in the shooting. He was found by police near Mirro Dr. and Dean Dr.

Aron was brought in for questioning and was later arrested. He is charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon.

The case is still under investigation.