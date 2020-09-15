UPDATED: One arrested after standoff on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was arrested Tuesday after a standoff on the city’s north side.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Valdosta Drive at 4:06 a.m. on a report of a domestic battery incident. Officers found that the situation was a battery between a father and son.

The son was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say there was a report of a gun involved in the incident. After trying to reach the father, police called in hostage negotiators, emergency services and air support units. After failing to reach the suspect with a loud speaker, a warrant was obtained and police threw tear gas into the home.

Kenneth Lawless, 51 of Fort Wayne, then surrendered to officers. Police also found a gun at the scene, but it is unclear if it was used in the incident.

Lawless is facing charges of felony domestic battery and domestic battery.