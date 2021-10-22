UPDATED: Officials investigating shooting at Ossian business

OSSIAN, Ind. (WOWO): A Friday morning shooting at an Ossian business left one person injured and two people from Fort Wayne in custody.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in Wells County as well as Indiana State Police were called to the Berne Workwear Facility, located in the Ossian Industrial Park at about 10 a.m.

A man was found in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a Fort Wayne Hospital. Officers learned from witnesses that the suspect had fled the scene in a car, which was located by responding officers on State Road 1 just south of I-469.

The adult male passenger in the car, Reonte Cliffton Moore, and the female driver, Jayana Lamia Herman, were both taken into custody and questioned by Indiana State Police detectives.

Officials say this was an isolated incident between the two men, both of whom are employees of Berne Workwear.

**ORIGINAL POST BELOW**

Indiana State Police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting at an Ossian business.

Officers were called to BERNE Apparel at around 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting with injuries. The shooting suspect is in custody, and one man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.