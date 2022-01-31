UPDATED: New details released in weekend homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have released new details in a Saturday kidnapping and homicide that left one woman dead.

Police say the woman was at home with her two children when the suspect, dressed in all black, forced his way into their home on Standish Drive with a short barreled rife and a black backpack at about 5:15 p.m.

The man then threatened to kill the woman and her children, then kidnapped the woman and forced her to drive him away in her SUV before he shot her to death just four blocks from her home, firing about 30 rifle rounds into her SUV.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the woman as Maria Del Scorro Maldonalda Ambriz, 39 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was due to multiple gun shot wounds, and her manner of death was homicide. This marks the first homicide for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2022.

The suspect then ran westbound on Standish Drive in the 2100 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Police are asking residents who live in that area to review any security cameras to see if they have footage of a man dressed in all black carrying a rifle and a black backpack.

If you have any information to help police find this man, call 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or use the P3 Tips App.