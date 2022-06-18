UPDATED: Missing woman found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman reported missing Friday morning has been found safe without incident.

Fort Wayne Police reported at 12:37 p.m. Saturday that Trina Banks was found safe. No other details were released.

EARLIER: The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Trina Banks, 48, was last seen Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, purple jogging pants and red tennis shoes. Banks also has a medical condition that requires prescribed medications and walks with a cane. Both were left at the park.

She is described at 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, 260-427-1336 or 911.