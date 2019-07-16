UPDATED: Missing teen found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says Daniel Graham has been found safe and is at home. No further details were provided.

EARLIER: The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing teenager.

17-year-old Daniel Graham is a black male, standing 5’1″, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with either a black hoodie or a white shirt in the Villages of Hanna apartment complex.

Graham has several medical conditions and is believed to be in danger. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.