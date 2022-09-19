UPDATED: Missing Columbia City girl found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Press Release): The Indiana State Police says Emery Osborne was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

EARLIER: The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post is investigating the disappearance of Emery Osborne, a 12 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue shorts, white flip flops and walking her dog. The dog has since returned home.

Emery is missing from Columbia City and was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emery Osborne, contact the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661 or 911.