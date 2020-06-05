UPDATED: Missing boys found

UPDATED: Ace and Cruz Shaffer have been located.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to Indian Springs Campground on a report of a vehicle and kids matched the description in the Silver Alert issued earlier by the Michigan State Police.

Officers were able to locate the two children in a camper. The children were returned to their mother. James Shaffer was arrested and is facing two counts of Interference with custody in violation of a court order.

EARLIER

BRYAN, Ohio (WOWO): A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for two missing boys identified as Ace Shaffer and Cruz Shaffer.

Ace is a 7-year-old white male, 3 feet 10 inches, 40 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and red Under Armor T-shirt, Batman sandals, and blue jeans.

Cruz is a 5-year-old white male, 3 feet 10 inches, 40 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur eating an X-Box controller, blue jeans, and Spiderman sandals.

Ace and Cruz are believed to be in the company of their father, James Shaffer. James is a 30-year-old white male, 5 feet 5 inches, 140 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

James, Ace, and Cruz were last seen in a black 2003 to 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate D349RX.

Ace and Cruz are missing from Bryan, Ohio, and were last seen on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Ace and Cruz are believed to be in danger. Ohio police, as well as police in Michigan, are also looking for the boys.

Anybody with information about Ace and Cruz Shaffer is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500 or 911.