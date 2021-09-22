UPDATED: Man killed in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in Fort Wayne.

The FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of Spring Street and Franklin Avenue a few minutes after 1am today after a witness said they spotted a man entering a home in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue and firing a gun.

Police found a man’s body inside that home: he had been shot to death. The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as William H. Erhardt, 37 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to a gunshot would of the chest, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, and police later arrested John Vires, 37, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He is facing a charge of aggravated battery.