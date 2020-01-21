UPDATED: Man killed in early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Senate Avenue a few minutes past midnight.

They found a man in his late 40s inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe the shots that killed him came from outside the home; some shell casings were found in the street nearby.

The Allen County Coroner has identified the man as Than Kahn Khai, 49 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death is due to a gunshot wound of the neck, and his manner of death is homicide. He is the third homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Police are asking anyone who might know what happened to call them at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.