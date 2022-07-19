UPDATED: Man found dead, woman left in critical condition after shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman suffered critical injuries and a man was found dead Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Willshire Estates Drive near Maplecrest and Trier roads at around 8:15 after a man called that a woman outside the home bleeding.

When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police also say there had been previous threats from a man at the home to shoot people. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police called in the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit to assist at the scene. An interpreter was also called in to help with a language barrier in trying to reach someone inside the home.

After trying to communicate with someone inside, a search warrant was obtained to enter the home. A robot and drone were sent into the home, and discovered a man unresponsive on the floor inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity and cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.