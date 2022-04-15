UPDATED: Man found dead in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was found dead in eastern Fort Wayne Thursday evening, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

It started around 7:20 P.M. when authorities received a call that an adult man was lying in the woods and was possibly dead. The caller said they were walking through the woods near the intersection of McCormick Avenue and Birchwood Avenue when they found him.

After officers arrived they found the man and confirmed that he was dead. The man had injuries to his chest, but could not tell specifically what kind of injuries he had.

The 63-year-old victim was identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as William J. Kintzel of South Whitley. His cause of death was later determined to be due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s office, and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office are actively investigating the case.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or through the P3 Tips app.

Investigators are asking for neighbors to review their home video surveillance footage and call the police if there is any information that might assist in the investigation.