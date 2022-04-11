UPDATED: Man found dead at Fort Wayne motel Sunday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of another man at the Traveler’s Inn Sunday night.

Kevin Harris, 33, is charged with murder according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Probable cause documents say Harris told a witness that he messaged her, saying he found a man in a pool of blood at the motel. The witness went to the motel and called 911.

Harris told detectives that he went to the motel to meet the man, who he was in the military with at one time. That’s when they allegedly began to fight and Harris told detectives that he overpowered the other man, stopped fighting and left to go to a gas station.

When he returned, the victim was against the bed and not breathing, so Harris reportedly moved him, closed his eyes and called the witness again and left.

Police say they found a knife that was tossed into the corner of the room and a large hole in the wall. He allegedly told officers that the victim asked Harris to kill him and then stuck a knife in his own neck. Harris said he removed the knife from the victim, wiped it off and tried to stop the bleeding before leaving the room.

However, surveillance video shows Harris leaving the room carrying something that he did not enter the room with and no one else came to the room until the witness found the victim dead.

EARLIER: On Sunday at 8:46 PM, Fort Wayne responded to the Travelers Inn at 4606 E. Washington Blvd in reference to a female caller who reported she arrived to visit a friend and was concerned about his well-being. Officers arrived and made entry into the motel room and then located the male/adult victim inside the room unresponsive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of death with the male victim is unknown as detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are continuing with the on-going investigation.