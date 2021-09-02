UPDATED: Man fatally shot while driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in southern Fort Wayne Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 4200 block of South Monroe Street, just south of the intersection with Baxter Street, at 9:59pm on a report of gunshots. They found a man with gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a car that had hit a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Travis Deval Jones, 40 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to gunshot wounds of the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police believe he was shot a short distance south of where his vehicle ended up. Police collected evidence at the scene and are asking anyone who knows what happened to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 (STOP) or use the free “P3 Tips” app.