Updated: Man dies after Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man injured in a house fire on Tuesday has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reports Bernard Dunbar, 38, died from smoke inhalation and burns. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The fire is still under investigation.

EARLIER: One person was injured in a house fire in Fort Wayne Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home in the 4100 block of Plaza Drive just before 3pm to find the majority of the house on fire.

After forcing their way in through the front door, firefighters found one unconscious male victim and pulled him to safety. Nobody else was in the house, and nobody else was hurt.

It took about 40 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.