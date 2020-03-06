UPDATED: Man critical after Thursday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening in southeast Fort Wayne that left one man fighting for his life.

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Shadybrook Drive at 8:47pm. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where his injuries were considered “life-threatening.”

Police believe there was some kind of disturbance leading up to the shooting, and officers have canvassed the neighborhood to speak with potential witnesses. A few witnesses have also been taken to police headquarters for interviews.

Police have arrested Nathan Stumpf Friday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. in connection to the shooting. He was arrested at the BottleWorks Apartments in the 1600 block of East Pontiac without incident.

Stumpf is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit. He is due in court on Monday.