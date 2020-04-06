UPDATED: Man arrested after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Monday morning after a standoff on the city’s south side.

Police responded to a domestic situation report in the 4200 block of Weisser Park Ave. just before 7 a.m. A man inside the home was said to be armed and having mental health issues.

Others inside the home were able to leave, but the man did not answer calls from police or leave.

After multiple calls and emergency services, negotiators and drones were deployed, the man, Tyrone A. White Jr., 38, surrendered to police without further incident.

White had a warrant for his arrest for serious violent felon in possession of a handgun. He was taken to the Allen County Jail on the outstanding warrant.