UPDATED: Man arrested after now fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man following a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Eden Street on reports of shots fired at about 2:30 p.m. Once police arrived, they saw an apartment window that had been shot out, as well as a vehicle that had damage and a blood trail that lead away from the scene.

No victim was found at the scene, but a short time later a gunshot victim was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital the adult victim was quickly downgraded to life threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reported Wednesday that Gery Allen Rucker, 19 of Fort Wayne, died due to multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death was a homicide.

Officers arrested Derrick D. Dennis II, 25, early Wednesday morning without incident. He is facing a felony murder charge.

The shooting is still under investigation.