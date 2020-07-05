UPDATED: July 4th party turns deadly in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): About an hour after police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue that left a Fort Wayne Man with serious head injuries, another shooting on Fort Wayne’s northeast side left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police were initially dispatched around midnight to complaints of a large party in the 5200 block of Corydon Court near the intersection of Reed Road and St. Joe Center. Witnesses reported several people who were armed and making threats. While responding, several calls came in reporting a shooting at that same address.

Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the grass near the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. Officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors there.

The victim was later identified as Jalen Deandre Lindsey, 19 of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner reports his cause of death was a gunshot wound, and his manner of death was a homicide. This is the 23rd homicide in Allen County this year.

Preliminary information indicates there was a disturbance at the party that led to the shooting. Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and hope to have additional information once those interviews are completed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.