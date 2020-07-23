UPDATED: Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one person injured Thursday morning in Auburn.

Officials tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 that the shooting happened near the intersection of DeKalb Ave. and Phillip Street.

Indiana State Police say an Auburn Police officer pulled over a motorcyclist with a passenger for a traffic violation. That’s when the trooper says he saw the motorcyclist pull out a handgun. The trooper fired his handgun, striking the motorcyclist. The passenger was not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. There is no word on their condition.

No officers were hurt in the shooting. An investigation is still ongoing.