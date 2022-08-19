UPDATED: FWPD says missing found has been found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says Abigial Madisen Swager has been located safe.

EARLIER: The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Abigail Madisen Swager, 21, was last seen downtown at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Swager is about 5’5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 tips app.

This incident is still under investigation.