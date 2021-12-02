UPDATED: FWPD investigating reported hostage situation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman told police that she and her children were held hostage in a home for several days.

Police were called to the 600 block of High Street at 10:04 a.m. Thursday for a domestic investigation.

Once officers arrived, they talked a woman who told them that a man physically assaulted her and didn’t allow her to leave the home for several days. The woman and her two children were able to leave the home and call police.

Officials believed that the man was still inside the residence, possibly armed with a firearm.

Police surrounded the home and cleared it at around 2:30 p.m. without finding anyone inside.

An investigation is still ongoing.