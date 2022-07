FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2500 block of Goshen Road on the city’s northwest side.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say crews responded to a building owned by Parker Towing at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say no one was hurt, and that the fire was under control in about 50 minutes. The building is a total loss.

Goshen Road is closed in both directions in that area due to the fire.