UPDATED: Funeral services have been announced for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Funeral service details for Detective Donald Kidd have been released by Fairhaven Funeral Home.

Kidd passed away September 22 at the age of 52. He served as an officer on the Fort Wayne Police Department for 17 years, most recently as a detective. He also served as a member of the Indiana Air National Guard for 20 years, serving overseas four times. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years and two sons.

His funeral service will be September 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Calling will occur one hour prior, as well as on September 29 from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m.

A procession to Concordia Cemetery Gardens will follow the service. The route will go east on Maysville from St. Peter’s Church, south on Landin Road, west on North River Road before turning onto Lake Avenue and arriving at the cemetery.