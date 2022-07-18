UPDATED: Friday Morning Crash Leaves One Dead In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Friday morning crash in Allen County that has left one person dead. The accident happened shortly before 5 A.M. On Friday on State Road 37 west of North County Line Road. Police found an SUV occupied by 2 males which they believe was traveling north on SR-37 when the vehicle went off the north side of the road and hit the bridge embankment sending it airborne.

When the vehicle landed it caught on fire. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. The passenger was deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Oi La Ma, 24 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and his manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.