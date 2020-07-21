UPDATED: four arrested after morning standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Four people were arrested after a shooting then standoff on the city’s south side.

Fort Wayne Police say that one person surrendered early on, while the other three came out after police used a flashbang and then tear gas to coax them out of a home in the 3000 block of Clinton Street at around 1:45. All four of them have been taken down to the detective bureau for questioning.

The intersection of Clinton at Pontiac has reopened.

EARLIER: Fort Wayne Police are in a standoff with an alleged shooter on the city’s south side.

According to officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department, there was a shooting in the 3000 block of Harrison Street Tuesday morning.

A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A standoff is ongoing at a home with the alleged shooter in the 3000 block of Clinton Street.

Due to the standoff, Clinton Street is closed at Pontiac Street.