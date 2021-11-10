UPDATED: Fight leaves one dead, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in the hospital, and another is dead, after an early morning fight at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the West Wind Apartments at 1:23am today to find a man in a hallway suffering from stab wounds. Police were then directed to an apartment where they found another man, dead from gunshot wounds. The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Early reports say there was a fight between the two inside the apartment; police are hoping to learn more from the survivor once his condition has stabilized.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Jonathan Christopher Jackson, 22 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was a homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.