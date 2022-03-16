UPDATED: Fatal Crash Wednesday Morning In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tragedy struck on the south side of Fort Wayne this morning.

Emergency crews were called at 4:47 a.m. to the intersection of South U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel Road just north of I-469. According to our partners in news at ABC21, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was injured.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Kevin M. Rowan, 65 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is still under investigation.