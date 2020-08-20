UPDATED: Fatal crash shuts down portion of I-69

WARREN, Ind. (WOWO): One person was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Huntington County.

Huntington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the northbound lane of I-69 near mile marker 272 at just after 7 a.m.

Officials say the truck, which was hauling aluminum bars, left the road into the median just south of the SR 5 overpass. The truck continued before it struck a center bridge support column.

A passenger was ejected and was pulled from the wreckage by two witnesses. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The interstate was closed in both directions for about five hours before the northbound lane was reopened. Southbound lanes are still closed for cleanup at this time.

An investigation is still ongoing.

EARLIER: A fatal single-vehicle crash shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 69 this morning.

The Indiana State Police alerted WOWO News at about 7:45am that the crash happened near the 273 mile-marker in Huntington County, near Warren.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area, and traffic will be diverted until noon, according to police. We will update this story once more details are released.