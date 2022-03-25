UPDATED: Fatal crash Friday morning in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At around 6:45 Friday Morning, Fort Wayne Police responded to the area of Lake and Coliseum Boulevard on reports of a crash.

Upon their arrival, they found one man dead at the scene as he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Witness reports indicate that the man was attempting to cross Coliseum Boulevard as one vehicle swerved to miss the man, but a second vehicle did not. Southbound Coliseum Blvd was closed to all traffic.

The victim was later identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Christopher Lynn Daugherty, 51 of Fort Wayne. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a pedestrian versus a motor vehicle crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the car who hit the victim is cooperating with police in the investigation of the incident, according to a statement from FWPD. The incident is still under investigation.