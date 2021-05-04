UPDATED: Crews retrieve body from Maumee River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a person’s body was recovered from the Maumee River near downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Police, fire, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers and medics were called to the area near the intersection of Spy Run and Lafayette Street at 8:41 a.m. after someone reported seeing the body.

A drone found the body of a man on the south side of the river in some underbrush.

The body was pulled and was taken for an autopsy.

The coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

The incident is still under investigation by DNR.