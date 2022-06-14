UPDATED: Cooling stations offered Tuesday-Thursday during heat wave

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will offer a cooling station due to high temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the forecast for the next several days.

The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory at 1100 S. Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne will serve as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The Salvation Army, located at 2901 N. Clinton Street, will also serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The Rescue Mission is also open daily as a cooling shelter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 404 E. Washington Blvd.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from noon Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices between 100 to 110 degrees.