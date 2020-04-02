UPDATED: Body found in New Haven home after house fire

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A body was found in a New Haven home after a house fire Thursday morning.

Someone reported smoke coming from a home in the 9500 block of Pawnee Way just before 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the home. Firefighters found a man upstairs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is under investigation by the New Haven Police Department along with the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Fire Arson Specialized Team (F.A.S.T).