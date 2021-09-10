UPDATED: Bicyclist killed in Thursday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead after her bicycle was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Meridith Drive and Stellhorn Road at about 3:31pm after the vehicle, which was heading eastbound on Stellhorn, hit the woman, who had been headed northbound on Meridith. She died at a nearby hospital.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Kathy Darlene Young, 67 of Fort Wayne. Her cause of death was ruled due to blunt force injuries from a bicycle versus a motor vehicle crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The crash is still under investigation, and the woman’s name has not yet been released.