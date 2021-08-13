UPDATED: Bicyclist dies following crash on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist who was left in critical condition following a July 25 crash has died.

Witnesses told Fort Wayne Police that the northbound bicycle ran a red light on Hadley Road at the intersection of Illinois Road and was hit by a westbound car.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition, which was downgraded to critical condition shortly after arrival. He remained there until his death.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says David Allen Lee, 52 of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 13.

His cause of death was due to blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle versus bicyclist crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.