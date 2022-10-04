UPDATED: Arrest made in now-deadly Steuben County hit and run

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A suspect is under arrest and facing charges after two children were hit by a car in Steuben County on Saturday night.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies released a statement late Monday stating that 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio was arrested and charged with the hit-and-run.

The arrest comes a day after two children were hit by a car while walking along CR 275 North near Lake James. Police described injuries to a 13-year-old as “grave” while as 12-year-old suffered minor injuries. 13-year-old Wayden Bennett eventually passed on Monday. The 12-year-old victim has since been released from the hospital after suffering from a head laceration.

Police said the driver failed to stop, leaving the children on the side of the road.

Richmond was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a level 4 felony and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. She remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation.