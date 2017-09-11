UPDATE: Wanted Grant County man has been found

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) –

Tuesday, 8:50 a.m.

Christopher Bovie has turned himself in on his warrants.

Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s help locating 48-year-old Christopher Bovie, who is wanted on three Grant County warrants for Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person Under 18, and Neglect of a Dependent.

Bovie is a white male, 5’6″ tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1000 cash for information that results in the arrest or indictment of Bovie.

If you know where he can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S.