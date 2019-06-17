UPDATE: Victim identified in weekend Walmart parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after he was found on the ground in the Walmart parking lot.

Just after 6:00 p.m., officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the Walmart located in the 5300 block of Coldwater Road on several reports of a possible shooting.

After arriving, officers located an adult male lying in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified him as Andre Paris Leslie, 20 of Fort Wayne.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Leslie is the 12th homicide in Allen County this year.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and interviewed possible witnesses. Upon further investigating, witnesses had indicated that there may have been people that were passing by the scene at the time that may have possibly recorded the incident on their cell phone cameras.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have this video footage or any information on the incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

As a precaution, officers searched Walmart and were able to determine that there was nobody inside that was connected to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.