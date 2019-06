FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting outside of the Wal-Mart on Coldwater Road left one person dead.

It started around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening when officers were first called in, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. According to police, the victim was sent to an area hospital where they died before arriving.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department indicate that there is no active shooter.

The story is ongoing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.