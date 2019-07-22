UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman has died after suffering life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Friday.

Police responded to the crash just after 6:30 p.m. on I-69 northbound near mm 316, just north of Dupont Road.

There they found a man and woman, both suffering from injuries.

Investigators report the man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was riding as the passenger when the motorcycle’s tire blew out. The driver then lost control and crashed.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the woman later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Dianna Lines, 58 of Indianapolis. The Coroner’s Office reports she died from Blunt Force Injuries and her death has been ruled an accident.

The man was also injured, but does not have life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.