UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after an early morning fire just south of Fort Wayne.

Fire and rescue crews were called to a home in the 10,000 block of Muldoon Road early Friday morning.

Flames could be seen coming from the home from a fair distance. Firefighters searched the home while dealing with the blaze, and ended up finding a body in the home’s crawlspace, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The victim has been identified as Daniel McLaughlin, 74. He died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, and his death was ruled accidental.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.