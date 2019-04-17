UPDATE: Two arrested following Columbia Ave standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police closed off a portion of Columbia Avenue over a standoff with a barricaded subject Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8:15 a.m., and closed Columbia to traffic between Lafort and Loree streets.

Police dispatch says officers had a warrant for the arrest of Matthew Martin, who was inside the home. Several people came out without incident, but police had to send tear gas into the building after Martin and Eva Tarvin barricaded themselves inside.

Martin, 23, was arrested on the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony) – 3 counts

Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony)

Outstanding Warrant for Non-Compliance

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Stolen Property

Tarvin, 40, was arrested on two counts of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony).

Both are booked into the Allen County Jail.